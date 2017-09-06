“While the Boston Red Sox have been caught using an Apple Watch in an effort to steal signs from opponents, don’t expect any changes to Major League Baseball’s policy on technology in the dugouts or how it is enforced, according to senior executives with the league,” Maury Brown reports for Forbes. “On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Brian Cashman, the general manager of the New York Yankees, made the league aware of use of the technology to garner information on what signals catchers were using for particular pitches, that was then relayed to batters in an effort to gain an advantage.”

“According to the league, they see this use of technology as a limited case and Commissioner Manfred is in the midst of examining course of discipline,” Brown reports. “As part of the latest labor agreement between the players and league, a letter memorializing the use of smart devices outlines how, when, and where they can be used.”

“The league agreed with the players that the use of smart devices could be used in the dugouts during ‘Spring Training, the [regular] season, the All- Star Game, and/or the post-season,'” Brown reports. Adding that, ‘Use of Club-issued or other mobile devices should not disrupt game activity or players who are playing in the game,’ which would clearly include using devices to communicate stealing of signs. Players are allowed to have smart devices in the dugout 30 minutes prior to games, but not during.”



