“According to the league, they see this use of technology as a limited case and Commissioner Manfred is in the midst of examining course of discipline,” Brown reports. “As part of the latest labor agreement between the players and league, a letter memorializing the use of smart devices outlines how, when, and where they can be used.”
“The league agreed with the players that the use of smart devices could be used in the dugouts during ‘Spring Training, the [regular] season, the All- Star Game, and/or the post-season,'” Brown reports. Adding that, ‘Use of Club-issued or other mobile devices should not disrupt game activity or players who are playing in the game,’ which would clearly include using devices to communicate stealing of signs. Players are allowed to have smart devices in the dugout 30 minutes prior to games, but not during.”
MacDailyNews Take: “Stealing” signs sounds bad, but it’s part of the game. Stealing signs between catcher and pitcher is as old as the baseball signs themselves. As with many things, using an Apple Watch just makes the activity more efficient.
Manfred seems to understand this very well:
“We will conduct a thorough investigation on both sides. We’re 100 percent comfortable that it is not an ongoing issue… Could [punishment] happen? You know, is there the authority to do that? I think the answer to that, under the major league constitution, is yes. Has it ever happened with this type of allegation? I think the answer is, I know the answer is no.” — Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred
