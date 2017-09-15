“Major League Baseball announced Friday afternoon that Boston will be fined ‘an undisclosed amount’ for using an Apple Watch to steal catchers’ signs; it will then be donated ‘to hurricane relief efforts in Florida,'” Amara Grautski reports for CNBC. “MLB did not issue any suspensions or take any draft picks away from the team, but has warned all 30 clubs that future violations could warrant this kind of punishment. The league added that Red Sox ownership, front office and manager John Farrell were unaware of the cheating operation.”

“In addition, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said during the course of its investigation it determined that during an earlier championship season the Yankees ‘had violated a rule governing the use of the dugout phone,’ and they too will be fined ‘a lesser undisclosed amount,’ which will be donated to the same cause,” Grautski reports.

“MLB investigators determined earlier this month that the Red Sox were using an Apple Watch to steal catchers’ signs from the Yankees during their August series in Boston.,” Grautski reports. “Dustin Pedroia, Brock Holt, Chris Young and a Red Sox trainer were among those involved in relaying signs from the watch.”

Anita Balakrishnan reports for CNBC, “While decoding another teams’ signs isn’t against the rules, using technology to do so is forbidden.”

