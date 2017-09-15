“In addition, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said during the course of its investigation it determined that during an earlier championship season the Yankees ‘had violated a rule governing the use of the dugout phone,’ and they too will be fined ‘a lesser undisclosed amount,’ which will be donated to the same cause,” Grautski reports.
“MLB investigators determined earlier this month that the Red Sox were using an Apple Watch to steal catchers’ signs from the Yankees during their August series in Boston.,” Grautski reports. “Dustin Pedroia, Brock Holt, Chris Young and a Red Sox trainer were among those involved in relaying signs from the watch.”
Anita Balakrishnan reports for CNBC, “While decoding another teams’ signs isn’t against the rules, using technology to do so is forbidden.”
MacDailyNews Take: Much ado about nothing and all’s well that ends well!
“Stealing” signs sounds bad, but it’s part of the game. Stealing signs between catcher and pitcher is as old as the baseball signs themselves. As with many things, using an Apple Watch just makes the activity more efficient. — MacDailyNews, September 6, 2017
