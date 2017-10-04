“I’ve been using Google Maps for years, since before Apple released its own map apps. When Apple Maps was first released, I found it very hard to read; there wasn’t enough contrast between roads and backgrounds, and texts were tiny,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Kirkville. “That’s improved a bit since the initial release, but not much.”

“Every now and then I try out Apple Maps, when looking for a certain location or a specific type of business. I tried again recently, to see if Apple had improved things with the releases of iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra,” McElhearn writes. “Here’s an example. There are three pubs near me… Google Maps knows about all three pubs; Apple Maps only knows about one (and not the best one, at least for food).”

“This is what I find for anything I search. Look for restaurants, gas stations, any type of business, and you won’t find as many locations in Apple Maps as in Google Maps,” McElhearn writes. “Some people in the US have told me that it is very complete over there, but others here in the UK have confirmed that they have similar problems.”

