“The US government set a new record for Apple, by submitting more national security requests than ever before,” Alfred Ng reports for CNET. “On Thursday, Apple released its biannual transparency report, which details how frequently it gets requests for customer data from governments and private parties. With more than a billion iOS devices active around the world, governments are increasingly looking to Apple and its technology to gain information about people.”

“In the first half of 2017, from Jan. 1 to June 30, Apple received 13,250-13,499 national security requests from the US government, according to the report. The demands affected between 9,000 and 9,249 people using Apple’s devices,” Ng reports. “That’s more than double the number of requests Apple reported for the last half of 2016. And it’s triple the amount of requests from the first half of last year. During this same time period in 2016, Apple received 2,750 to 2,999 national security orders. ”

“The reporting period covers former President Barack Obama’s last 20 days in office, and the first 160 days of President Donald Trump’s administration,” Ng reports. “It’s unclear how many requests came from each administration. So far this year, Apple has complied with 70 percent of the requests. ”

Read more in the full article here.