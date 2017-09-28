“Apple Music tells Billboard that it now counts well over 30 million paying subscribers, helping fuel a 17 percent revenue jump for the U.S. recorded-music business in the first half of 2017 over the same period a year ago, according to the RIAA,” Karp reports. “The veteran record executive — who got his start sweeping out recording studios, later produced hit records for acts from Bruce Springsteen to U2, and then co-founded Interscope Records, which he ran until 2014 — is working to crack what he sees as the music industry’s biggest challenge: how to inject enough ‘soul’ into subscription streaming services so that fans will pay $10 a month instead of listening to their tunes on free services, which are also growing fast.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: 30+ million strong and growing!
