“A significant streaming milestone was also reached in March, when weekly on-demand audio streaming surpassed seven billion,” Crawford writes. “For the first six months of the year, there have been 184.3 billion on-demand audio streams – a 62% increase over the same period in 2016.”
Crawford writes. “The year to date has not been without sadness: we’ve bid farewell to some music greats including Chuck Berry, Chris Cornell and Gregg Allman.”
Weekly on-demand audio streams surpassed seven billion for the first time during the week ending March 9th. Halfway through the year, weekly on-demand audio streams have reached over 7.5 billion.
For the first time in Nielsen Music history, R&B/Hip-Hop has become the largest share of overall volume (Album + TEA + SEA), with 25.1% of the total volume coming from the R&B/Hip-Hop genre. Rock, which had always been the largest genre in the past, slips to second with 23% of the total volume.
R&B/Hip-Hop has become the largest genre by dominating share of streaming consumption. Over 30% of audio on-demand streaming comes from R&B/Hip-Hop, nearly as much as the next two genres combined (Rock 18% and Pop 13%).
While Rock still dominates album sales, with over 40% share of the industry’s albums, its share of streaming is only 16%. Country, also a strong 12% in albums and nearly 14% in physical albums, continues to lag in streaming share with just 5.6% of total streaming coming from the genre. The Latin genre continues to be very strong in streaming, particularly video streaming where it makes up 15% of the total. Pop continues to get a disproportionately high share of digital track sales, with the consumer clearly still having a desire to own the big pop hits.
Source: Nielsen Holdings plc
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Music is just so easy. It’s so nice to have everything at your fingertips at all times. It’s well worth the monthly subscription fee.
