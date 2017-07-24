comScore, Inc. recently released data from comScore Mobile Metrix, reporting the top smartphone apps in the U.S. by audience reach for June 2017.

Top 15 Smartphone Apps, June 2017

Total U.S. Smartphone Mobile Media Users, Age 18+ (iOS and Android Platforms)

Top 15 Apps

Rank. App Name – % Reach

1. Facebook – 75.7%

2. YouTube – 67.2%

3. Facebook Messenger – 65.4%

4. Google Search – 59.6%

5. Google Maps – 56.4%

6. Google Play – 49.0%

7. Instagram – 46.8%

8. Snapchat – 46.5%

9. Gmail – 43.1%

10. Pandora Radio – 39.2%

11. Twitter – 34.2%

12. Google Calendar – 34.1%

13. Apple Maps – 29.6%

14. Apple Music* – 29.0%

15. Amazon Mobile – 27.7%

*Apple Music, as it appears in comScore’s monthly reporting, is referring to Apple’s native music app, which captures all music activity within that app, including listening via the streaming service, radio service and users’ personally downloaded music libraries.

Source: comScore Mobile Metrix