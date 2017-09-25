“A new routine in High Sierra runs automatically weekly and checks the firmware of the Mac that is installed on to check for modifications that may jeopardize the security of the machine,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider. “”

“First spotted by The Eclectic Light Company blog on Sunday the ‘eficheck’ routine in High Sierra compares the computer’s ID and the installed firmware against Apple’s database of known-good firmware revisions,” Wuerthele reports. “Should the checksum fail, the user will be invited to send a report to Apple.”

“The new utility was coded by was coded by Apple engineers Corey Kallenberg, Xeno Kovah, and Nikolaj Schlej. Kovah issued a series of Tweets about the feature that have since been deleted,” Wuerthele reports. “AppleInsider has confirmed that the routine exists in the ‘gold master’ of macOS High Sierra. Additionally, we have spoken to sources within Apple not authorized to speak for the company that the reports disseminated by the engineer over the weekend are accurate.”

