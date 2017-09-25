“First spotted by The Eclectic Light Company blog on Sunday the ‘eficheck’ routine in High Sierra compares the computer’s ID and the installed firmware against Apple’s database of known-good firmware revisions,” Wuerthele reports. “Should the checksum fail, the user will be invited to send a report to Apple.”
“The new utility was coded by was coded by Apple engineers Corey Kallenberg, Xeno Kovah, and Nikolaj Schlej. Kovah issued a series of Tweets about the feature that have since been deleted,” Wuerthele reports. “AppleInsider has confirmed that the routine exists in the ‘gold master’ of macOS High Sierra. Additionally, we have spoken to sources within Apple not authorized to speak for the company that the reports disseminated by the engineer over the weekend are accurate.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s good to have security checks, of course, and the user can choose whether or not to send the data to Apple via the dialog box that appears if a firmware change has been detected.