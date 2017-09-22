“YouTube channel JerryRigEverything unboxed one of the first production iPhone 8 models on Thursday and immediately proceeded to destroy the display, back glass and metal chassis with an assortment of metal objects,” AppleInsider reports.

“Apple touts the glass on this year’s iPhone as the strongest ever employed in a smartphone, and today’s video seems to back up that claim,” AppleInsider reports. “Apple’s 7000 series aluminum took some punishment from the utility knife, revealing a natural silver interior after the top anodized layer was stripped away, but this is to be expected from the material.”

“Moving on to the perennial bend test, the new iPhone passed with flying colors, showing no sign of flex even with the glass sandwich design,” AppleInsider reports. “Notably, JerryRigEverything said the bend test failed to affect the phone’s adhesive, which came undone in an identical evaluation of the iPhone 7.”



