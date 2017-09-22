“Apple IDs use an email address to identify each user,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld. “Problems can occur when you can’t access that email address anymore, which leads to an inquiry by Macworld reader Deborah: ‘My Apple ID is associated with my work email which I no longer have access to after leaving the company. How can I change this to my current account without creating problems?'”

“Fortunately, as log as you can still log into your Apple ID account at appleid.apple.com, you can change your email address, thus changing the Apple ID login to that new address,” Fleishman explains. “Starting in iOS 10.3, you can make this change directly from an iOS device, too. Apple has full instructions here, and says it may ask you security questions to validate your identity before the email is sent that lets you confirm a new email address.”

Fleishman writes, “Here’s some advice to head off this problem beforehand…”

