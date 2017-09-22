“Fortunately, as log as you can still log into your Apple ID account at appleid.apple.com, you can change your email address, thus changing the Apple ID login to that new address,” Fleishman explains. “Starting in iOS 10.3, you can make this change directly from an iOS device, too. Apple has full instructions here, and says it may ask you security questions to validate your identity before the email is sent that lets you confirm a new email address.”
Fleishman writes, “Here’s some advice to head off this problem beforehand…”
Read on for some good advice here.
MacDailyNews Note: Our usual reminder: Always employ strong, unique passwords for every service and use multi-step verification wherever possible.
Mac users can use Apple’s Keychain Access and iCloud Keychain to create and manage them. For those of us who are smartly all-Apple, it works like a dream.