“I can already do this to some extent with Amazon Prime Video, and the quality is impressive,” McElhearn writes. “However, Apple has published a support document that explains the requirements for accessing 4K content.”
“You’ll need a 25 Mbps connection to get 4K content,” McElhearn writes. “Otherwise you’ll just get HD or SD.”
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, there’s a lot of data in 4K and a decent Internet connection is required.
To check your Internet connection speed, try a site like speedtest.net.