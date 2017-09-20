“I started a conversation on Twitter last week trying to separate what is expensive and what is a luxury,” Carolina Milanesi writes for Tech.pinions. “And as the comments continued, I realized that explaining the nuances of what luxury means in tech would take longer than 140 characters so here I am.”

“When I think of luxury phone there is one brand that comes to mind first: Vertu. Vertu had a somewhat troubled life that ended this past July when the current owner, Turkish businessman Murat Hakan shut it down after failing to pay creditors. Vertu opened in 1998 as part of the Finnish phone maker Nokia. At that point, the phones were running on Symbian and were handmade with luxury materials from gold to rubber from F1 tires. Starting price: $5,000,” Milanesi writes. “None of the phones you see associated with a luxury tag brings cutting-edge technology to the plate. Their price is merely defined by the materials used and the power of the brand name on them. And this very point is why I do not think the iPhone X deserves to be lumped into the luxury phone bucket.”

“So who is the iPhone X for?,” Milanesi writes. “If you want the best product there is in the lineup – not just the most expensive, but the best tech – then the iPhone X is for you.”

