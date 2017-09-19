“The store has been redesigned to give app developers more space for images and text to describe their software. Developers have long grumbled that their software is hard to find in Apple’s store unless users type in the precise name of the app or follow a link to it,” Nellis reports. “’The redesign make it much cleaner and speaks to the pain point of the store: You had so many apps that if you didn’t know exactly what you were looking for, it was really hard to find anything,’ said Carolina Milanesi, an analyst with Creative Strategies.”
“The new store also gives prominent display to games. Games are expected to make up 75 percent of all revenue for Apple’s App Store, according to App Annie, which collects and analyzes market data on mobile apps,” Nellis reports. “But perhaps the biggest change in iOS 11 will the debut of augmented reality apps, or AR, in which digital images float over the real word”
MacDailyNews Take: Anyone who’s familiar with Apple’s Music app will feel right at home in the new App Store.