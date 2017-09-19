Safari 11 is recommended for all macOS Sierra and OS X El Capitan users.
Safari 11:
• Stops media with audio from automatically playing on most websites
• Adds the ability to configure Reader, content blockers, page zoom, and auto-play settings on a per-website basis, or for all websites
• Improves AutoFill accuracy from Contacts cards
• Includes updated media controls for HTML video and audio
• Enhances performance and efficiency
For detailed information on the security content of this update, please visit https://support.apple.com/kb/HT20122.
MacDailyNews Take: Ver snappy so far on macOS Sierra!