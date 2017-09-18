“The pre-order lead times are playing out as we expected with similar to the lead times as the smaller size iPhone’s over the past three years, but shorter lead times than the larger Plus sizes,” Munster writes. “Separately, we expect the iPhone 8 & 8 Plus will account for about 25-30% of iPhone units over the next year and expect the iPhone X to account for about 20% of units, so the demand for the next iPhone cycle is more or less equally split between two models which would likely lowers lead times.”
“We did similar Watch + Cellular spot checks on Friday morning and noted little change on our detailed Sunday, Sep 17 checks. All models quoted 3-4 week lead times with the one exception (Silver Aluminum Case with Seashell Sport Loop which was 4-5 weeks),” Munster writes. “Apple Watch accounts for 3% of Apple’s overall sales, but we believe adding cellular (despite the $10 per month up data up charge) will add about 2% to Apple’s overall revenue growth rate for FY18. We’re modeling for 15% revenue growth in FY18.”
MacDailyNews Take: Our poll shows nearly 70% want to buy an iPhone X and just 20% want an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus for their next iPhone which, if Munster’s iPhone mix expectations are even close to correct, highlights the significant difference between our visitors and the general iPhone-buying public.