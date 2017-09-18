“The iPhone X is Apple’s top-of-the-range iPhone, but if you’re looking for impressive Geekbench scores — referring to the cross-platform CPU benchmark scoring system — you may be better off sticking with either the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac.

“That’s according to scores Apple’s new devices have achieved on Geekbench’s iOS Benchmark Chart,” Dormehl reports. “Despite all three devices having Apple’s new A11 Bionic Fusion chip, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus outstrip the iPhone X on both single core and multi core performance.”

“The iPhone 8 comes top of the Single Core iOS Benchmark Chart with an average score of 4,195, closely followed by the iPhone 8 Plus’ 4,128,” Dormehl reports. “In multi core, the iPhone 8 also wins with 10,005, against the iPhone 8 Plus’ 9,829. The iPhone X, meanwhile, manages 4,028 in the single core and 9,287 in the multi core stakes.”

“All three of the new generation iPhones stack up very favorably compared to their Android rivals, however,” Dormehl reports. “The A11 Bionic chip smashes the single and multi core performance of 2024 and 6719, respectively, of the new Samsung Galaxy S8.”

