The all-new Dock provides quick access to favorite and frequently used apps and documents from any screen and makes it easier to work with multiple apps with Split View and now Slide Over. Drag and Drop makes moving images, text and files between apps easier than ever using Multi-Touch. And Apple Pencil is more deeply integrated into iPad Pro with support for inline drawing and a new Instant Notes feature that opens Notes from the Lock Screen by simply tapping Apple Pencil on the display.
The all-new Files app provides a central place to access and organize files no matter where they are located — on iPad or in the cloud with built-in support for iCloud Drive as well as providers, such as Box, Dropbox and others.
Hundreds of millions of people can now experience AR apps on iPhone and iPad and view virtual content on top of real-world scenes for interactive gaming, immersive shopping experiences, industrial design and more. These apps deliver high-quality AR experiences using the built-in camera, powerful processors and motion sensors in iOS devices.
The incredibly popular and innovative Portrait mode now uses optical image stabilization, True Tone flash and HDR, so every shot looks even more professional. Loop and Bounce effects create continuous video loops for Live Photos, while Long Exposure creatively captures time and movement. In Photos, Memory Movies are optimized to play in both portrait and landscape orientation, and more memories, such as photos of pets or birthdays, are automatically created.
The App Store is redesigned in iOS 11, making discovering apps and games easier than ever before. New in-depth features and interviews will uncover the stories behind iOS developers, and the incredible apps and games they create. App Store for iMessage is also easier to access with a redesigned app drawer.
New voices are more natural and expressive, adjusting intonation, pitch, emphasis and tempo while speaking, and can translate US English into Mandarin, French, German, Italian or Spanish. Siri uses on-device learning to deliver more personal experiences and offers suggestions based on personal usage of Safari, News, Mail, Messages and more.
Coming this fall with an update to iOS 11 and watchOS 4, Apple Pay users will be able to send and receive money from friends and family quickly, easily and securely. Pay and get paid right in Messages, or tell Siri to pay someone, using the credit and debit cards they have in Wallet. When users get paid, they receive the money in their new Apple Pay Cash card in Apple Wallet and can use the money instantly.
iOS 11 introduces a new way to help drivers stay more focused on the road with Do Not Disturb while driving. iPhone can detect when a user may be driving through vehicle movement or Bluetooth connections, and automatically silences notifications to keep the screen dark. Users have the option of sending an auto reply to their Favorites, contacts or recents to let them know they are driving and cannot respond until they arrive at their destination.
Coming this fall, Apple Maps adds indoor maps for shopping centers and airports around the world, including: Amsterdam (AMS), London Heathrow (LHR), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), Philadelphia (PHL) and San Jose (SJC).
iOS 11 also introduces lane guidance to help users better prepare for the next turn, as well as speed limits to help users stay informed.
Subscribers can create a profile and follow friends to listen to shared playlists and see the music they listen to most. Apple Music subscribers can also begin receiving notifications when friends follow them, new music is released and more — so they never miss a beat.
To learn more ways to get the most out of iOS 11, users can visit the Tips app on iPhone or iPad.
Source: Apple Inc.
MacDailyNews Take: Get ready, it’s almost go time! Backup your iOS devices to be ready to update tomorrow.
