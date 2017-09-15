“With the release of the iPhone 8 [sic] [recte iPhone X] slated for September 12, Apple will be bringing a lot of new technology to the table — both a blend of new tech for the iPhone 8 as well as technology that will be hailed as an industry first,” Arash Asli, CEO of Yocale.com, writes for Forbes. “In fact, if analysts are correct, it’s the kind of technology that could completely revolutionize our very lives as we know them — in much the same way that the iPhone transformed our lives when it debuted 10 years ago.”

“In defense of time spent refining technology, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has said the company doesn’t feel the need to be the ‘first’ but rather the ‘best.’ New additions to the iPhone 8 will come in the form of an edge-to-edge OLED display, a virtual home button and wireless charging,” Asli writes. “Again, features all new to the iPhone 8, but ones that can already be found elsewhere in the smartphone market.”



“But if Apple’s past is anything to go by, these features will feel new, fresh and better on the iPhone. Where Apple is reportedly two years ahead of its time — and what could potentially set the stage for a shift in our lives — is with its 3-D sensing technology. It’s also a promising feature for both consumers and businesses alike,” Asli writes. “The most promising aspect of the iPhone 8 — arguably the leading feature that could justify its alleged $999 premium price tag — is its AR capability. Developers have already found code that would suggest that maps could be upgraded with augmented reality technology, which could change what we see in the world around us.”

