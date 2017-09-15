“A number of new features that come along with Apple’s newly released iPhone X such as 3D sensing are likely to become new standards for next-generation smartphones launched by Android-based smartphone vendors, according to industry sources,” Sammi Huang, Max Wang, and Steve Shen write for DigiTimes.

“The maturing 3D sensing technology and related applications that enables facial recognition, creates 3D emojis and performs augmented reality (AR) experiences will prompt Android phone makers to follow suit, said the sources,” Huang, Wang, and Shen write. “Major players in the Android camp, including Samsung Electronics and Huawei, certainly will jump onto the bandwagon, noted the sources, adding that demand for 3D sensor modules is likely to experience an explosive growth in 2018-2019. 3D sensor chips suppliers including Qualcomm and Himax Technologies will benefit significantly from the emerging trend, commented the sources.”

Huang, Wang, and Shen write, “While wireless charging is not a new technology or feature for smartphones, the support of Wireless Power Consortium’s Qi standards by iPhone X and iPhone 8 devices will promote further adoption and development of wireless charging technology, said the sources.”

