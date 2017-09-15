“The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are available for preorder right now, and they’re already selling out. This wouldn’t be a surprising news given that it happens every year on iPhone preorder date. Yet this year is different,” Chris Smith reports for BGR. “What’s different this year is that Apple just unveiled three iPhones instead of two, including the iPhone X, which is easily the most exciting model, notch controversy included.”

“With that in mind, the fact that iPhone 8 is already selling out may seem surprising, but it turns out the more boring handset is still an interesting proposition to consumers,” Smith reports. “The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sport the same design that Apple coined with the iPhone 6 three years ago, but they have fresh new internals that makes them faster than any other iPhone or Android device. They’re equal to the iPhone X when it comes to performance, even if they lack some of the signature features of Apple’s best 2017 iPhone.”

“A quick look at the US Apple online store shows ship times slipping by up to two weeks for certain models,” Smith reports. “The 64GB gold and space gray version is a crowd favorite, and it’s now shipping by September 29 or October 6th. Meanwhile, only the 256GB iPhone 8 still offers a September 22nd release date. The same thing happens in France, where the phablet version is selling out quicker than the 4.7-inch model…”

