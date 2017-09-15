“With that in mind, the fact that iPhone 8 is already selling out may seem surprising, but it turns out the more boring handset is still an interesting proposition to consumers,” Smith reports. “The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus sport the same design that Apple coined with the iPhone 6 three years ago, but they have fresh new internals that makes them faster than any other iPhone or Android device. They’re equal to the iPhone X when it comes to performance, even if they lack some of the signature features of Apple’s best 2017 iPhone.”
“A quick look at the US Apple online store shows ship times slipping by up to two weeks for certain models,” Smith reports. “The 64GB gold and space gray version is a crowd favorite, and it’s now shipping by September 29 or October 6th. Meanwhile, only the 256GB iPhone 8 still offers a September 22nd release date. The same thing happens in France, where the phablet version is selling out quicker than the 4.7-inch model…”
MacDailyNews Take: There’s no way to know if this bodes well for Apple without knowing how many iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus units they had available for preorder. We’ll have to wait for Apple’s quarterly results and analysts’ iPhone mix breakdown estimates in order to try to get some handle on iPhone 8/Plus sales performance in the shadow of iPhone X.
Our curent poll data skews heavily in favor of iPhone X:
My next iPhone will be:
• iPhone X – 69.72% (228 votes)
• iPhone 8 Plus – 11.93% (39 votes)
• iPhone 8 – 9.48% (31 votes)
• iPhone SE – 4.28% (14 votes)
• iPhone 6s – 1.83% (6 votes)
• iPhone 7 Plus – 1.22% (4 votes)
• iPhone 7 – 1.22% (4 votes)
• iPhone 6s Plus – 0.31% (1 votes)
Total Votes: 327