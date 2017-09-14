“Apple introduced iPhone X as the future of the smartphone; and for good reason,” Gene Munster writes for Loup Ventures. “iPhone X will ship on November 3, roughly six weeks after we had previously expected. We estimate that some users (about 20% of all new iPhone buyers) will opt for the iPhone X over iPhone 8 and previous models. The ship date likely won’t have a material impact on the number of units sold, but will push some unit sales into the March quarter.”

“But we’re looking beyond the smartphone, wondering how the core technologies shown today will help Apple enable a post-smartphone world,” Munster writes. “To be clear, we expect the smartphone to remain a dominant computing platform for many years, but a transition to the future of computing is clearly underway.”

“Underneath features like the new iPhone X unlock method, called Face ID, is a set of revolutionary 3D-sensing technology that will enable entirely new experiences with – and through – our devices. As Jony Ive said, ‘[Augmented Reality] will redefine what’s possible,'” Munster writes. “Apple’s other big announcement, Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE connectivity, also shows us where the company is positioning itself to win in a post-smartphone world. Apple pitched Apple Watch Series 3 as a device that frees you from your iPhone. Stepping back, the capabilities of the device are astounding, and they hint at a future more dominated by wearable computing devices that enable most of what we can do with our smartphones today, and more.”



