“As Apple demonstrated its new flagship phone onstage, the $999 iPhone X, the face-recognition unlocking feature failed. Bigly and splashily,” David Pogue reports for Yahoo Finance. “In fact, though, Face ID performed perfectly. It appears somebody at Apple set up the phone incorrectly.”

Pogue reports, “I was able to contact Apple. After examining the logs of the demo iPhone X, they now know exactly what went down.”

“‘People were handling the device for stage demo ahead of time,’ says a rep, ‘and didn’t realize Face ID was trying to authenticate their face. After failing a number of times, because they weren’t Craig, the iPhone did what it was designed to do, which was to require his passcode,'” Pogue reports. “In other words, ‘Face ID worked as it was designed to.'”

Read more in the full article here.