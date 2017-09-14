Pogue reports, “I was able to contact Apple. After examining the logs of the demo iPhone X, they now know exactly what went down.”
“‘People were handling the device for stage demo ahead of time,’ says a rep, ‘and didn’t realize Face ID was trying to authenticate their face. After failing a number of times, because they weren’t Craig, the iPhone did what it was designed to do, which was to require his passcode,'” Pogue reports. “In other words, ‘Face ID worked as it was designed to.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The stream of “Face ID failure” articles epitomizes fake news or, if not willful disinformation, a lack of understanding about how basic iOS security works.
Now, if you’re in a coffee shop, with your hard-to-get iPhone X face up on the table, will it be trying to Face ID everybody who walks by staring at it due to its rarity and inherent coolness? We guess so. You’ll likely have to enter your passcode in such cases.
SEE ALSO:
U.S. Senate Democrat Al Franken wants Apple to provide more information on Face ID facial recognition technology – September 13, 2017
Police: Apple’s new Face ID technology will make it harder for authorities to bypass enhanced security – September 13, 2017
What really happened with Apple’s onstage Face ID glitch: Face ID worked perfectly, as intended – September 13, 2017