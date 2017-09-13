Whether users are out for a run, at the pool or just trying to be more active throughout their day, Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular allows them to stay connected, make calls, receive texts and more, even without iPhone nearby. The third-generation Apple Watch is a full-featured health and fitness companion with intelligent coaching features, water resistance 50 meters and a new barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation. Apple Watch Series 3 comes in two models, one with GPS and cellular, and one with GPS, both featuring a 70 percent faster dual-core processor and new wireless chip.
Bloomberg’s Emma Chandra has more on “Bloomberg Markets.”
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: Auf Wiedersehen, Swatch.
