Swatch Group AG shares fell as much as 3.2 percent on concern Switzerland’s largest watchmaker will face more competition from the latest version of the Apple Watch, which can make calls and send messages without requiring a mobile phone.

Whether users are out for a run, at the pool or just trying to be more active throughout their day, Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular allows them to stay connected, make calls, receive texts and more, even without iPhone nearby. The third-generation Apple Watch is a full-featured health and fitness companion with intelligent coaching features, water resistance 50 meters and a new barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation. Apple Watch Series 3 comes in two models, one with GPS and cellular, and one with GPS, both featuring a 70 percent faster dual-core processor and new wireless chip.

Bloomberg’s Emma Chandra has more on “Bloomberg Markets.”



Direct link to video here.