Swatch Group AG shares fell as much as 3.2 percent on concern Switzerland’s largest watchmaker will face more competition from the latest version of the Apple Watch, which can make calls and send messages without requiring a mobile phone.

Whether users are out for a run, at the pool or just trying to be more active throughout their day, Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular allows them to stay connected, make calls, receive texts and more, even without iPhone nearby. The third-generation Apple Watch is a full-featured health and fitness companion with intelligent coaching features, water resistance 50 meters and a new barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation. Apple Watch Series 3 comes in two models, one with GPS and cellular, and one with GPS, both featuring a 70 percent faster dual-core processor and new wireless chip.

Bloomberg’s Emma Chandra has more on “Bloomberg Markets.”

 
Direct link to video here.

MacDailyNews Take: Auf Wiedersehen, Swatch.

Swatch's delusional CEO Nick Hayek wearing some yellow piece of shit on his wrist

Swatch’s delusional CEO Nick Hayek wearing some yellow piece of shit on his wrist

SEE ALSO:
Apple Watch, the world’s best-selling watch, can now work without an iPhone – September 12, 2017
New Apple Watch Series 3 delivers built-in cellular with powerful new health and fitness enhancements – September 12, 2017
Apple sues Swatch over its ‘Tick Different’ marketing campaign – April 12, 2017
Swatch looks to take on Apple with homegrown watch operating system – March 16, 2017
Apple Watch has blood on its hands: Pebble is dead – December 7, 2016
Swatch issues dire profit warning, stock plummets to lowest point in over 6 years – July 15, 2016
Thanks to Apple Watch, smartwatches are now more popular than Swiss watches – February 19, 2016
As Apple Watch sales ramp, Swiss watch makers suffer biggest slump in six years – November 19, 2015
Swiss watch makers in deep shit, as Apple Watch designer Jony Ive predicted – October 23, 2015
Swiss watch exports post biggest quarterly export drop since 2009 – October 20, 2015
Apple Watch: Swatch CEO whistles past the graveyard – March 18, 2015
Swatch co-inventor: Apple Watch will succeed and an ice age is coming for Swiss watch industry – March 10, 2015
Old school watch makers don’t get Apple Watch – September 12, 2014
Apple makes roadkill of deer-in-the-headlights CEOs – April 1, 2011