“The iPhone is the single most successful consumer product of all time. It’s generated $762 billion of revenue for Apple, the most valuable company listed on the American stock exchanges,” Alexis C. Madrigal reports for The Atlantic. “And the model that the iPhone established — phone-on-glass, apps-on-phone – is ‘ eating the world .’ All of which which makes Tuesday’s upcoming announcement of the next generation of the phone an important event for the technology industry, generally.”

“But it’s an even bigger deal for Apple at this particular moment,” Madrigal reports. “Looking back at all the quarters since the company launched the iPhone in the fall of 2007, it is clear that this set of phones, this announcement, will determine if Apple can return to major unit and revenue growth or if Apple’s tremendous run building an already huge and profitable user base is over.”

“With the benefit of hindsight, it’s possible to discern several clear quantitative periods for the iPhone business,” Madrigal reports. “Here they are…”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: If they can make enough iPhones, Apple will set new all-time revenue and unit sales records.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Ladd Morse” for the heads up.]