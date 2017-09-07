“We have been following closely the published reports on the AMD Vega GPU along with the early testing on Windows PCs,” Rob Art Morgan reports for Bare Feats. “When an eGPU mad scientist reported getting the RX Vega 64 to work with a MacBook Pro under macOS, we decided to give it a go.”

“What did we learn?” Morgan reports. “The RX Vega 64 is not ready for prime time under macOS. Though OpenCL apps and Metal benchmarks ran okay, there were serious issues with OpenGL apps. We did get TW: Warhammer (Metal) to run but it had shader issues. Average frame rate fell between the two NVIDIA GPUs. Hopefully the AMD driver will ‘magically mature’ when the official release of High Sierra occurs.”

“The RX Vega 64 is the fastest AMD GPU under macOS. The Radeon RX Vega 64 is clearly the fastest AMD GPU we have ever tested,” Morgan reports. “Though it beat the NVIDIA GPUs in the Resolve OpenCL Noise Reduction test, when we selected CUDA, the 1080 Ti attained 54 FPS and the 1080 attained 36 FPS.”

Read more, and see all of the benchmarks, in the full article here.