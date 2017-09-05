“Apple’s machine learning teams are working to transition the Siri voice assistant away from being a service into becoming a platform in its own right, working seamlessly across every Apple device,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“When it ships, iOS 11 will see public introduction of a series of enhancements likely to extend what Siri on Apple devices can achieve,” Evans writes. “These include new machine learning APIs third-party developers will use to create intelligent and personalized apps with Siri support.”

“Now [that] the company seems to be seeing Siri as a platform, rather than a service, we should see the company begin to make more use of those insights across all its other products,” Evans writes. “What’s the end game? I don’t know for sure, but I suspect we’re looking to the creation of an intelligent, personalized, contextually-aware voice- and gesture-based user interface for use in next-generation devices. Apple’s cheeky little assistant is about to grow up.”

MacDailyNews Note: Here’s what Apple had to say about Siri at WWDC 2017 in June: Siri is the most popular personal assistant in the world with more than 375 million active devices accessing Siri each month across 36 countries. Using the latest advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence, new male and female voices are more natural and expressive, adjusting intonation, pitch, emphasis and tempo while speaking, and can translate English words and phrases into Mandarin, French, German, Italian or Spanish. Siri extends beyond voice, using on-device learning to deliver more personal experiences and offers suggestions based on personal usage of Safari, News, Mail, Messages and more. For example, as Siri learns topics or places a user is interested in while browsing Safari, they will be suggested when typing in Mail, Messages and other apps.

