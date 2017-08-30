“While it seems pretty clear that the upcoming Apple TV will support 4K resolution – aka Ultra HD aka UHD aka UHDTV – we may have just received a further hint that this won’t be the only improvement offered to the image quality,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac.

“A tweet from Rene Ritchie yesterday indicated that he’d been given a demo of High Dynamic Range (HDR) video, and the timing suggests that this is likely to have been driven by a tip from Apple about the new Apple TV,” Lovejoy reports. “It’s not the first time this has been suggested: the good old HomePod code suggested that it would support HDR, as did an iTunes receipt. If true, the impact of image quality could be dramatic – provided you have a television capable of displaying the full output.”

Reminder: The next big leap isn’t 4K. It’s HDR. HDR video is *Amazeballs*. 4K is simply along for the ride. Enjoy 10-bit HECV, friends. — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) August 29, 2017



“If you don’t yet have a HDR-capable TV and are looking to buy one, HDR10 and Dolby Vision are the buzzwords to look for,” Lovejoy reports. “These are two competing standards, so ideally you want both, but HDR10 currently has the lead.”

