“The new Xeon W family is designed help fill the gap in Intel’s processors between server and consumer use,” Potuck writes. “They will replace the E5-1600 series that Apple has used in its Mac Pro and use Intel’s Skylake architecture.”
“Intel didn’t give specifics on when the new Xeon W series will be available other than Q4 of 2017. It’s possible we could see Apple use these new processors in its upcoming Mac Pro. However, if expectations of a possible launch waiting until 2019 turn out to be true, Apple could end up using something different,” Potuck writes. “There is also the possibility of Apple using these new Intel Xeon W processors in its upcoming iMac Pro, but it may be more likely to use Intel’s recently announced Core X series that also supports up to 18 cores and will be more affordable.”
MacDailyNews Take: We cannot wait to see Apple’s “completely rethought, modular” Mac Pro!