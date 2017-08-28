“A technology expert has created a computer chip based on mice neurons that could recognise the smell of explosives,” AFP and Phoebe Weston report for The Daily Mail.

“The device could be implanted into the brain of future robots, which could be trained to recognise danger via odours, replacing traditional airport security,” AFP and Weston report. “The Koniku Kore device is a ‘world first’ that is able to breath in and smell air, meaning it could detect volatile chemicals and explosives or even illnesses such as cancer. This means in the future passengers could skip tedious airport security lines, while the special device sniffs out explosives silently in the background.”

“While those in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are working furiously to create machines that can mimic the brain, or – like tech entrepreneur Elon Musk – implant computers in our brains, one researcher has found a way to merge lab-grown neurons with electronic circuitry,” AFP and Weston report. “Nigerian neuroscientist Oshiorenoya Agabi says his supercomputer – the pictures of which cannot yet be publicly revealed – could simulate the power of 204 brain neurons.”

“One of the main challenges was finding a way to keep the neurons alive, a secret Mr Agabi did not wish to expand on, saying only they could be kept alive for two years in a lab environment and two months in the device,” AFP and Weston report. “[Agabi] believes the future of AI lies in making machines more alive. He believes his company could build a cognitive humanoid system based on synthetic living neurons in the next five to seven years.”

Read more in the full article here.