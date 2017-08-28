“Apple stock has had a great run year to date, with shares surging about 38% in that time,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “The company’s stock has handily outperformed both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq, which is an incredibly impressive feat given how large Apple’s market capitalization is.”

“It’s always important, though, to understand the factors that can push a company’s stock lower. Having such an understanding isn’t just for short-sellers keeping an eye out for potential catalysts,” Eassa writes. “It’s also critical for those bullish on a stock to understand these factors for risk-management purposes.”

Here are three things that could knock Apple stock down.

1. What if iPhone 8 doesn’t live up to expectations?

2. What if the services biz slows down?

3. What if Apple misjudges iPhone mix?

