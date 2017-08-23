“Take a look at Activity Monitor (Fastest way to open the app? Command-Space>Type Activity Monitor, tap Return),” Evans writes. “This illustrates how your Mac is running. Look at the CPU and Memory columns to see if you can recognize an application that seems to be demanding a lot from your system. If there is, just quit that app until next time you need it.”
“macOS has some really helpful built-in tools to help you boost Mac performance by getting rid of items you no longer need,” Evans writes. “Open About this Mac in the Menu and tap Storage to access these. Wait a few moments, and you should see a visual representation that shows what is taking up space on your system. That’s interesting, but to get to the tools tap Manage.”
More simple, effective tips in the full article here.
