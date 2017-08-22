“Developer Guilherme Rambo has been on a roll over the last month, uncovering a host of new details about Apple’s upcoming devices,” Michael Potuck reports for 9to5Mac. [Below] he’s shared a video found in the iOS 11 beta that could give us a look at how the app switcher may work on the iPhone 8 without Touch ID/a physical Home button.”

“Rambo shared two videos he discovered deep within the iOS 11 beta. The first video doesn’t seem too interesting at first glance, except that sliding from right to left on the Lock screen invokes Control Center instead of the camera,” Potuck reports. “And if the Control Center gesture had to be changed… what took its place?”

“The second video answers that question as it demonstrates using the app switcher with a swipe up gesture – the one that is currently used for Control Center,” Potuck reports. “Presumably, this could be how the iPhone 8 will access the app switcher without Touch ID/a physical Home button.”

