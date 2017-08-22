“The service will continue to honor existing CrashPlan for Home subscriptions during this time, and has extended customer subscriptions at no extra cost by 60 days, to give users time to transition to a new backup system,” Owen reports. “For customers wanting to stay with the service, Code42 suggests they move over to CrashPlan for Small Business, which costs $10 per month per device.Customers choosing this option will have their data moved over and will be able to use CrashPlan for Small Business for the remainder of their current Home subscription for free, followed by a 75 percent discount off the service for the following 12 months.”
“Carbonite is being offered as an alternative option, selected as an ‘exclusive partner’ to Code42 for home users,” Owen reports. Just as with CrashPlan for Small Business, subscribers are being offered a price cut for switching services to Carbonite, this time a discount of 50 percent.”
More info and links in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: CrashPlan for Home (or other CrashPlan users) and/or Carbonite users, what’s your opinion of the service(s)?