“Apple’s AI expert, Tom Gruber, delivered a TED talk back in April extolling the benefits that AI may provide for us in the years to come. The video of the onstage presentation has now been released and gives us a better glimpse into the future Gruber imagines,” Greg Barbosa reports for 9to5Mac. “His presentation focuses on what he calls ‘humanistic AI,’ the belief that when machines get smarter, so will we.”

“Gruber explains that ‘the purpose of AI is to empower humans with machine intelligence’ and that the two can work together effectively,” Barbosa reports. “In his talk, he goes through various examples of how AI can be used to improve upon normal human functions and interactions. Starting with Siri, Gruber explains that the virtual assistant was designed as humanistic AI.”

“Gruber continues with more examples of the benefits of human and machine intelligence collaborations,” Barbosa reports. “Showing improvements in cancer detection, engineering, and even human memory. Gruber believes that AI will benefit all of us in some manner.”



Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Anyone who’s double-tapped their AirPods, asked Siri a question and gotten the correct answer in a second has experienced a tiny sample of the future. Imagine what could be done with AirPods coupled with a pair of Apple Specs. The sky’s the limit! — MacDailyNews, November 17, 2016

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]