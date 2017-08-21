“Apple today released the seventh beta of an upcoming tvOS 11 update for the fourth-generation Apple TV, and within the beta, there appear to be assets for ‘J105a,’ previously revealed as the code name for an upcoming 4K Apple TV,” Juli Clover writes for MacRumors.

“Developer Guilherme Rambo, who has made a name for himself delving into the HomePod firmware, shared a screenshot depicting HDR image assets with a file name that includes ‘J105a,'” Clover writes. “The ‘J105a’ name was first shared by Bloomberg in February, in a report that suggested Apple was working on a fifth-generation Apple TV capable of streaming Ultra HD 4K video.”

Clover writes, “Apple has also started listing select movies as 4K and HDR in iTunes purchase history, leading to speculation that a new Apple TV is imminent. ”

tvOS 11 Beta 7 contains some HDR assets for model J105A 😇 pic.twitter.com/IH2XdDfrrW — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 21, 2017



