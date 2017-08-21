“Developer Guilherme Rambo, who has made a name for himself delving into the HomePod firmware, shared a screenshot depicting HDR image assets with a file name that includes ‘J105a,'” Clover writes. “The ‘J105a’ name was first shared by Bloomberg in February, in a report that suggested Apple was working on a fifth-generation Apple TV capable of streaming Ultra HD 4K video.”
Clover writes, “Apple has also started listing select movies as 4K and HDR in iTunes purchase history, leading to speculation that a new Apple TV is imminent. ”
MacDailyNews Take: We’ll each take several new 4K-capable Apple TV units*, thanks!
*Especially with the Amazon Prime Video app** for Apple TV coming soon, too!
**For The Grand Tour first and foremost.