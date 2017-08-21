“Apple today seeded the seventh beta of an upcoming macOS High Sierra update to developers for testing purposes, a week after seeding the sixth beta and more than two months after introducing the new software at the 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“The seventh beta of macOS High Sierra can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air using the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store,” Clover reports. “macOS High Sierra builds on features first introduced in macOS Sierra, focusing on new storage, video, and graphics technology. It brings a new Apple File System (APFS), High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC), and an updated version of Metal with support for VR and external GPUs.”

Clover reports, “macOS High Sierra is available for both registered developers and public beta testers and will see a few more weeks of testing ahead of its expected fall public release.”

Read more in the full article here.