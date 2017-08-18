“The winds of change are upon us, dear Mac user,” Jeffrey Mincey writes for Mac360. “Ownership rapidly is becoming a thing of the past. Soon we’ll be renters who use technology gadgets and apps and pay for the privilege by the month.”

“The subscription era is here and after adding up some of the monthly fees, I’m not happy about it,” Mincey writes. “Subscription apps are here and added up they combine to devastate my budget.”

“The subscription trend has reached the point where I cannot afford to use all the Mac, iPhone, and iPad applications I want, so I’m on the lookout for lesser expense. Here’s one I found. And it’s a subscription.,” Mincey writes. “It’s called Setapp and it gives you a bunch of disparate but popular applications for a monthly fee. $10 per month gets you unlimited access to a wide variety of Mac apps.”

