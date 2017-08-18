“KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Andy Hargreaves this morning writes that ‘supplier’ checks indicate the forthcoming device, variously called ‘iPhone 8’ or ‘iPhone X,’ won’t have the ‘Touch ID’ function that allows for one’s fingerprint to be read, and he thinks this will be have a “negative impact” on appeal of the device,” Ray reports. “‘In regards to Apple, we believe this will ultimately lead to disappointment for more-bullish investors, but see positive risk/reward near term,’ writes Hargreaves, who has a Sector Weight rating on Apple shares.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Purely idiotic fomenting.
Anyone who makes a stock move based on this load of bullshit deserves to be parted with their money.