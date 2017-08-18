“TechRepublic interviewed the hacker ‘xerub’ who posted the decryption key,” Zibreg reports. “He explains that decrypting the Secure Enclave firmware could theoretically make it possible to watch the cryptographic coprocessor do its work and perhaps reverse-engineer its process, but warned that ‘decrypting the firmware itself does not equate to decrypting user data.'”
“That’s why an Apple source who wished to remain unidentified told the publication that the key’s exposure doesn’t directly compromise customer data,” Zibreg reports. “‘There are a lot of layers of security involved in the Secure Enclave and access to the firmware in no way provides access to data protection class information,’ said the Apple source.”
MacDailyNews Take: No biggie.