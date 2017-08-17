“The most valuable company in the world is taking a stand against websites selling apparel and paraphernalia from white nationalists and hate groups,” Ryan Mac and Blake Montgomery report for Buzzfeed. “On Wednesday, Apple confirmed to BuzzFeed News that it had disabled Apple Pay support for a handful of websites that sold sweaters with Nazi logos, T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase ‘White Pride,’ and a bumper sticker showing a car plowing into stick figure demonstrators.”

“Apple’s move to distance itself from these sites comes as a number of technology companies have faced intense scrutiny for enabling the websites or social media accounts of white nationalist and white supremacist organizations. On Monday, both GoDaddy and Google removed the registration capabilities of The Daily Stormer, a white supremacist blog, in response to its posts about the events in Charlottesville.,” Mac and Montgomery report. “Apple removed Apple Pay capabilities from little-known sites, including americanvikings.com and vinlandclothing.com, the latter of which sells apparel with Nazi logos. Apple Pay’s ‘acceptable use guidelines’ state that users may not incorporate its payment service into a site that ‘promotes hate, violence, or intolerance based on race, age, gender, gender identity, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation.'”

“Brien James, the owner of americanvikings.com, said he identifies as ‘a civic nationalist’ and ‘pro-white’ and told BuzzFeed News he was unaware his business had even accepted Apple Pay,” Mac and Montgomery report. “James called the site a hobby, and did not seem too worried about losing payments capabilities or the possibility of being taken offline. ‘I don’t know the legalities of free speech on a website or if you own a hosting company… but if you run a business you have a right to decide who or not you do business with,’ James said. ‘If they don’t like me, they don’t have to do business with me.'”

