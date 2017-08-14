“One of the problems of being a keen photographer is that it’s easy to slip into a mode where you treat every photograph as if it were a professional assignment,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac. “You can end up carrying around a lot of kit, and then spending a lot of time editing photos.”

“I now make a conscious effort to decide my objective in advance” Lovejoy writes. “Is it artistic – where the kit and the time will be justified by the result – or am I simply seeking to capture a memory of an event, aka a snapshot?”

“For snaps, I just use my iPhone SE – which lacks four capabilities but is otherwise a perfectly decent camera,” Lovejoy writes. “But unless I’m uploading immediately to social media, I have a strong preference for working on a Mac rather than an iPhone, even if it’s just a quick edit. And that’s where Photolemur comes in.”

