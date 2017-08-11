“Fans of the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones are more excited by dialogue than by action scenes, according to a study by heart monitoring app Cardiogram of Apple Watch users,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“Four out of the top five scenes to cause high pulse rates in viewers centered around drama between characters, rather than violence, the Cardiogram app found,” Owen reports. “Three-hundred people were enrolled into the app’s Cardiogram Habits feature, entitled ‘What Game of Thrones does to your Heart Rate.'”

“Approximately 2.3 million measurements were taken across the first four episodes of the current seventh season, with the high frequency of measurements allowing the startup to spot trends based on what was happening onscreen,” Owen reports. “Co-founded by Brandon Ballinger and Johnson Hsieh, Cardiogram aims to provide more details about a user’s heart as they go through their day, with the app monitoring the heart rate every five minutes for norma, activities, with a more detailed view provided for workouts. The app can also be used to collect health data that can then be provided to medical researchers.”

