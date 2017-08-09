The first episode of the new series stars James Corden and Will Smith.
“Apple originally purchased rights to the segment back in July of 2016 with plans to unveil weekly episodes to Apple Music subscribers,” Miller reports. “While the first episode does star Corden himself, he will not be a regular and is instead fulfilling an executive producer role. While he’s expected to make appearances in select future episodes, other celebrities will fill his place most of the time.”
MacDailyNews Take: Carpool Karaoke is available exclusively to Apple Music subscribers. The first episode (20:49) can be seen here.
If you’re not an Apple Music subscriber, you can watch the first six minutes of the first episode right here:
Carpool Karaoke is much better and more apropos than Planet of the Apps (which isn’t saying much, we know, but at least it’s entertaining in spots and is actually focused on music).
As we wrote back in May, “The exclusive Carpool Karaoke: The Series is a perfect fit for Apple Music and will hopefully help drive subscriptions.”
