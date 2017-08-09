“You can now watch the first episode of Apple’s Carpool Karaoke original series on Apple Music,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac.

The first episode of the new series stars James Corden and Will Smith.

“Apple originally purchased rights to the segment back in July of 2016 with plans to unveil weekly episodes to Apple Music subscribers,” Miller reports. “While the first episode does star Corden himself, he will not be a regular and is instead fulfilling an executive producer role. While he’s expected to make appearances in select future episodes, other celebrities will fill his place most of the time.”

