“The fourth public beta of iOS 11 comes two weeks after Apple released the third public beta and it corresponds to the fifth developer beta that was released earlier this week,” Clover reports. “Beta testers that have signed up for Apple’s beta testing program will receive the new iOS 11 beta update over-the-air after installing the proper certificate on an iOS device.”
Clover reports, “Apple plans to release iOS 11 to the public in the fall following several more weeks of testing and refinement.”
MacDailyNews Take: This may be the fourth version, but it is still very much a beta.