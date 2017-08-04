“Taiwan-based contract electronics maker Wistron Corp. is preparing for expansion of its production base in India to produce the next-generation smaller iPhone — the iPhone SE — according to sources in the South Asian country,” Charles Kang and Frances Huang report for Central News Agency (Focus Taiwan). “The sources told CNA Thursday that Apple Inc. has set its sights on the growing Indian market by pushing for shipments of the smartphone model in a bid to double the iPhone’s market share in the country over the next five years. The sources said that Apple has signed up Wistron to assemble the new iPhone SEs after the Taiwanese firm started to produce the [current] model in India in May, targeting markets around the world.”

“The sources said that the Taiwanese firm has prepared for adding a new iPhone SE production line in its plant located in Bangalore, in the state of Karnataka,” Kang and Huang report. “According to the sources, Wistron is expected to start to ship the new iPhone SE — which is expected to be more affordable than larger iPhones for many Indian consumers — in the first quarter of next year.”

“The sources said that Wistron will ship to the Indian market first before providing the products to consumers in other markets,” Kang and Huang report. “Tekz24Tekz24, an India-based tech website, said that the new iPhone SE will look like its [A9-powered] predecessor and will be equipped with the A10 processor, the iOS 11 operating system and a display of 4-4.2 inches. The new model will have 32GB and 128GB storage options, with a 1700mAh battery.”

