“The sources said that the Taiwanese firm has prepared for adding a new iPhone SE production line in its plant located in Bangalore, in the state of Karnataka,” Kang and Huang report. “According to the sources, Wistron is expected to start to ship the new iPhone SE — which is expected to be more affordable than larger iPhones for many Indian consumers — in the first quarter of next year.”
“The sources said that Wistron will ship to the Indian market first before providing the products to consumers in other markets,” Kang and Huang report. “Tekz24Tekz24, an India-based tech website, said that the new iPhone SE will look like its [A9-powered] predecessor and will be equipped with the A10 processor, the iOS 11 operating system and a display of 4-4.2 inches. The new model will have 32GB and 128GB storage options, with a 1700mAh battery.”
MacDailyNews Take: Fast, affordable, desirable Apple iPhones are key to Apple’s unit shipment growth in emerging markets like India. An iPhone SE with Apple’s A10 Fusion processor will be blazingly fast!