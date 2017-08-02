“Apple Inc. shares are rising to new all-time highs as the market toasts the company’s quarterly earnings, reported after the close of trading on Tuesday,” Julie Verhage reports for Bloomberg.

Here’s a roundup of analysts’ reactions:

With the June quarter out of the way, we believe investors will quickly turn their focus to the iPhone 8 this fall, along with the company’s capital distribution initiative, depressed valuation and new innovations showcased at WWDC. We still believe Apple remains among the most under-appreciated stocks in the world. — Brian White, Drexel Hamilton analyst

Apple announced a solid set of results, showing growth in all product lines and all regions ex-China, with revenues of $45.4 billion and earnings per share of $1.67 versus consensus of $1.57. With the iPhone showing sustained growth, and Services again showing robust growth, we still look forward to an iPhone 8 super cycle. — Kulbinder Garcha, Credit Suisse analyst

Verhage reports, “Apple has 36 buys, 10 holds and no sell ratings with an average 12-month price target of $169.80, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.”

