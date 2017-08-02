Here’s a roundup of analysts’ reactions:
With the June quarter out of the way, we believe investors will quickly turn their focus to the iPhone 8 this fall, along with the company’s capital distribution initiative, depressed valuation and new innovations showcased at WWDC. We still believe Apple remains among the most under-appreciated stocks in the world. — Brian White, Drexel Hamilton analyst
Apple announced a solid set of results, showing growth in all product lines and all regions ex-China, with revenues of $45.4 billion and earnings per share of $1.67 versus consensus of $1.57. With the iPhone showing sustained growth, and Services again showing robust growth, we still look forward to an iPhone 8 super cycle. — Kulbinder Garcha, Credit Suisse analyst
Verhage reports, “Apple has 36 buys, 10 holds and no sell ratings with an average 12-month price target of $169.80, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.”
More reactions from analysts in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Even the analysts are having a difficult time conjuring up “concerns” this time around.
Well, give it time, they’ll concoct something to generate brokerage fee action for their firms.
And, of course, we’ll soon get the usual “iPhone scratches/itches/whatever” FUD-fest with the launch of a newly designed model!
