“‘We will stop updating and distributing the Flash Player at the end of 2020,’ Adobe said in a post to its primary blog,” Keizer reports. “The long lead time, the company contended, will give content makers time to complete the transition to Web standards, like HTML5 and WebGL.”
“ecause browsers have been the primary delivery vehicle for Flash content, how they handle the plug-in’s demise will be important to users and content creators alike,” Keizer reports. “Each of the top four browser makers — Apple, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla — have, to greater or lesser degrees, explained how they’re going to sunset Flash.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Die, shiteous Flash, die!
SEE ALSO:
Adobe will finally finish what Steve Jobs started; to flush Flash by end of 2020 – July 25, 2017
Steve Jobs wins: Adobe Flash for Android dies tomorrow – August 14, 2012
Adobe ceases development on Flash Player for mobile, refocuses efforts on HTML5 – November 9, 2011
Study: iOS users view 80% of mobile video – May 23, 2011
Apple CEO Steve Jobs was right about Adobe’s Flash – May 2, 2011
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen believes his firm doesn’t need Apple or the iPad – August 16, 2010
Steve Jobs posts rare open letter: Thoughts on Flash – April 29, 2010
Adios Flash, and don’t let the door hit you in the ass on your way out – February 02, 2010
Steve Jobs: Adobe is ‘lazy’, Google can’t ‘kill iPhone,’ ‘Don’t be evil’ mantra is ‘bullshit’ – February 01, 2010
How HTML5 could finally kill Flash video – January 28, 2010
Gruber: Apple tablet likely won’t support Adobe’s Flash – January 08, 2010
Adobe issues critical security advisory for Adobe Reader, Acrobat and Flash Player – July 23, 2009
Can HTML 5 kill off Adobe’s Flash, Microsoft’s Silverlight? – June 16, 2009
Apple’s QuickTime X the missing link for Adobe Flash on iPhone? [UPDATED] – June 16, 2009
Adobe releases Flash Player security patch – February 25, 2009
Adobe’s Flash still not iPhone-worthy – February 17, 2009
Don’t hold your breath for Apple’s iPhone to support Adobe’s Flash – November 21, 2008
Adobe to give away Flash for mobile devices – May 02, 2008
Adobe issues empty response to Steve Jobs’ statement that ‘Flash is too slow for iPhone’ – March 05, 2008
Apple CEO Steve Jobs: Adobe Flash not good enough for iPhone – March 05, 2008
Cringely: Don’t hold your breath for Flash on Apple iPhone, iPod touch, coming Apple tablet – December 07, 2007