“Last week, Adobe announced it would dig a deep hole for its Flash Player, drop in the plug-in, and cover it with dirt by the end of 2020. So will end a technology that, in many ways, made the Web — even as users, security experts and browser makers took turns whacking it like a piñata at a six-year-old’s birthday party,” Gregg Keizer reports for Computerworld.

“‘We will stop updating and distributing the Flash Player at the end of 2020,’ Adobe said in a post to its primary blog,” Keizer reports. “The long lead time, the company contended, will give content makers time to complete the transition to Web standards, like HTML5 and WebGL.”

“ecause browsers have been the primary delivery vehicle for Flash content, how they handle the plug-in’s demise will be important to users and content creators alike,” Keizer reports. “Each of the top four browser makers — Apple, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla — have, to greater or lesser degrees, explained how they’re going to sunset Flash.”

