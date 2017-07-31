“Mesh networks are resilient, self-configuring, and efficient. You don’t need to mess with them after often minimal work required to set them up, and they provide arguably the best and highest throughput you can achieve in your home,” Fleishman writes. “These advantages have led to several startups and existing companies introducing mesh systems contending for the home and small business Wi-Fi networking dollar.”
“Some mesh routers have single-band-at-a-time radios, and are meant more as smart extensions,” Fleishman writes. “But it’s more common that the nodes have radios for two or even three frequency bands, like the latest Eero. This lets mesh dedicate bands to intra-node data, switching channels to reduce congestion, or mixing client data and ‘backhaul’ data on the same channel.”
Tons more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: With Apple seemingly out of the Wi-Fi game, the closest we’re going to get to Apple-esque good looks and ease-of-use are Eero products.
