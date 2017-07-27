“I’ve been writing about Apple’s Photos app a lot lately, because I’ve decided to master this app rather than spending my time learning how to use Photoshop and Lightroom,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Kirkville. “Sure, those Adobe apps are powerful, but you can do a lot with Photos, and I’d rather spend my time taking pictures than tweaking them with complicated workflows and settings.”

“When you edit photos in Apple’s Photos app, by clicking the Adjust button, you see a number of sliders. They affect things like Brightness, Exposure, Contrast, and more,” McElhearn writes. “You click and drag the central lines of those sliders to increase or decrease each of these settings from -1.00 to +1.00.”

“However, if you press the Option key, then drag a slider, the scale increases,” McElhearn writes. “You can also double-click any of the numbers that display on those sliders…”

