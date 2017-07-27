“When you edit photos in Apple’s Photos app, by clicking the Adjust button, you see a number of sliders. They affect things like Brightness, Exposure, Contrast, and more,” McElhearn writes. “You click and drag the central lines of those sliders to increase or decrease each of these settings from -1.00 to +1.00.”
“However, if you press the Option key, then drag a slider, the scale increases,” McElhearn writes. “You can also double-click any of the numbers that display on those sliders…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good to know for bigger adjustments. The Mac’s option key holds many hidden gems!