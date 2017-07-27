“Amazon just reported its second quarter earnings Thursday after the bell,” Eugene Kim reports for CNBC. “It’s a beat on revenue but a miss on earnings. Amazon stock is down around 2% in after hours trading.”

“EPS: $0.40 per share vs. $1.42 per share expected, according to consensus estimates from Thomson Reuters,” Kim reports. “Revenue: $38.00 billion vs. $37.18 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters; Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue: $4.1 billion vs. $4.08 billion expected, according to FactSet.”

“Amazon continued to show healthy growth with a 25% jump in revenue. But its profit took a big hit as the company keeps investing in a number of new areas, like video and international expansion,” Kim reports. “The results come as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos just surpassed Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates to become the richest person in the world. ”

