“EPS: $0.40 per share vs. $1.42 per share expected, according to consensus estimates from Thomson Reuters,” Kim reports. “Revenue: $38.00 billion vs. $37.18 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters; Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue: $4.1 billion vs. $4.08 billion expected, according to FactSet.”
“Amazon continued to show healthy growth with a 25% jump in revenue. But its profit took a big hit as the company keeps investing in a number of new areas, like video and international expansion,” Kim reports. “The results come as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos just surpassed Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates to become the richest person in the world. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: So, Bezos’ first reign as the world’s richest person may be short-lived – ending on tomorrow’s opening bell – even as it’s virtually inevitable that he’ll reclaim the throne from Bill Gates in relatively short order.
SEE ALSO:
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos deposes Microsoft’s Bill Gates as world’s richest person – July 27, 2017